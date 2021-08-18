Serena Williams launches fashion line with Nike

Serena Williams has officials launched her first fashion line with Nike.

In the first collection, Nike will release special edition women's athleisure, shoes, and accessories.

The tennis legend partnered with Nike back in 2019 to create the Serena Williams design crew, which she started to bring more diverse voices into the world of fashion.

All the items drop on Nike's website Sept. 1 - around the time Williams will try to win her 24th singles grand slam title at the U.S. Open.

