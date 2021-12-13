Sentencing hearing scheduled for men convicted in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

The three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery will face a judge for sentencing after the first of the year according to an order filed in the Superior Court of Glynn County.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, were all found guilty of murder and other crimes in the Feb. 23, 2020, killing of Arbery. Bryan recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting the 25-year-old Black man with a shotgun after Arbery spent several minutes running as the three men chased him in pickup trucks.

A nine-count indictment charged the McMichaels and Bryan each with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. in front of Glynn County Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley. Both sides are expected to call witnesses during the hearing.

Travis McMichael, 35, was convicted of all nine charges. Greg McMichael, 65, was convicted of all charges except malice murder. Bryan, 52, was convicted of three counts of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault, as well as false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Malice and felony murder convictions both carry a minimum penalty of life in prison. The judge decides whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole. Even if a chance of parole is granted, a person convicted of murder must serve 30 years before becoming eligible. Multiple murder convictions are merged for the purposes of sentencing.

Murder can also be punishable by death in Georgia if the killing meets certain criteria. Prosecutors chose not to seek the death penalty in the case of Arbery’s slaying.

Each count of aggravated assault carries a prison term of at least one year but not more than 20 years. False imprisonment is punishable by a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.

Once the defendants were sentenced they have 30 days to file a motion for a new trial.

All three men still face a federal hate crime charge, which will is scheduled to go to trial in February. A pretrial motion hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 on those federal charges.

A judge has scheduled jury selection in the federal trial to begin Feb. 7. The McMichaels and Bryan pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charges in May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report