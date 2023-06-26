Senoia teen killed in I-85 car wreck

A teen from Senoia died in a car crash on I-85 Friday night after the driver lost control of the vehicle he was riding in.

Georgia State troopers said there were five teenagers, including the driver, in the 2015 Infiniti Q50. They were heading northbound when the driver left the roadway and hit a guard rail. The car flipped over several times.

Troopers said 17-year-old Terrence Lesean Williams was "unrestrained" during the accident, meaning he either wasn't wearing a seatbelt or was not properly secured by one. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

None of the other occupants have been identified. Officials did not release any information on their conditions.