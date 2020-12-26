Senate runoff campaigns, early voting resumes after Christmas break

article

It was back to the campaign trail on Saturday after a two-day break for Christmas. Various events were scheduled on Saturday by the senators and the candidates.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service has agreed to treat absentee ballots for Georgia’s Senate runoff election as Express Mail to ensure they are delivered on time.

Workers will also do routine checks at postal facilities to make sure ballots do not get lost.

A federal judge approved the plan Thursday as part of an ongoing federal lawsuit.

The ruling revives similar measures implemented during the presidential election last month.

In-person early voting also resumed on Saturday after locations were closed Friday.

This weekend will mark the final weekend of early voting which wraps up later next week.

So far, more than 2 million Georgians have voted in the state's twin Senate runoffs that will decide the balance of power in Washington.

