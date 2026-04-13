Sen. Ossoff pushing local say on ICE facilities
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ATLANTA - A new proposal backed by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff could give local communities more control over immigration detention centers.
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What we know:
Ossoff is co-sponsoring the "Respect for Local Communities Act," which would require federal officials to get approval from local governments before building or expanding ICE detention facilities.
The bill would also set conditions for construction, acquisition, or renovation of such sites, potentially reshaping how and where facilities are developed.