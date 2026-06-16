Semi-truck fire shuts down I-285 south in DeKalb

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The Brief A multi-vehicle crash sparked a semi-truck fire on Interstate 285 southbound in DeKalb County. All southbound lanes are closed between Glenwood Road and Interstate 20. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.



A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 285 in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

According to transportation officials, the crash sparked a fire involving the tractor-trailer on I-285 southbound between Glenwood Road and Interstate 20.

All southbound lanes were closed as emergency crews responded to the scene and worked to extinguish the fire.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and expect significant delays. Suggested alternate routes include Interstate 75/85 or Memorial Drive to Interstate 20.

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As of 8 a.m., lanes were still closed.

No information about injuries has been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Information above subject to change.