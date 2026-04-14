See the plans for 'Midtown Green' cultural space in Atlanta

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Renderings of the planned "Midtown Green" park to be located on four acres at 98 14th Street, located between Peachtree and West Peachtree Streets in Midtown Atlanta. (Midtown Alliance)

The Brief Midtown Alliance unveiled plans for "Midtown Green," a new four-acre public park and cultural hub in the heart of Midtown Atlanta. The design features a magnolia-inspired pavilion, an 800-seat amphitheater, and immersive art installations across a site with 70 feet of elevation change. Leaders are currently developing the final project costs and construction timeline while preparing to launch a major capital campaign.



Midtown Alliance leaders revealed a bold vision Tuesday for "Midtown Green," a massive new public space designed to become a landmark cultural destination for Atlanta.

New 'cultural destination' coming to Midtown

What we know:

Midtown Alliance showcased conceptual designs for the park during its annual meeting on April 14, 2026. The project sits on a four-acre site at 98 14th Street, located between Peachtree and West Peachtree Streets. The land was purchased by the Midtown Improvement District in March 2025.

The concept, designed by the firm Field Operations, includes a "magnolia blossom" pavilion inspired by sculptor Alexander Calder. The space will also feature a restaurant, a cafe, a community building with public restrooms, and an amphitheater that can hold 800 people for evening performances.

What we don't know:

The total cost of the project and the final construction timeline are still being developed. Leaders also noted that "Midtown Green" is a working title and may change as the project moves forward.

Building a park in the heart of the city

By the numbers:

4: The number of acres the park will cover.

70: The feet of grade change across the site's topography.

800: The maximum capacity for events at the new amphitheater.

6,000: The number of Atlantans who provided input during community engagement.

50: The number of design firms that competed for the project.

The backstory:

The Midtown Improvement District finalized the purchase and financing of the 14th Street site in early 2025. The land is currently surrounded by high-rise buildings and was previously an empty lot. Field Operations, the firm behind New York City's famous High Line, was selected from nearly 50 global applicants to lead the design.

Creating a landmark for Atlanta

What they're saying:

"This is a chance to create one of Atlanta’s next great civic landmarks … a place people don’t just pass through, but go out of their way to experience," said Kevin Green, Midtown Alliance President and CEO. "We’re looking to create a cultural destination without walls. Open, accessible, and always evolving."

Green added that the city is competing for experiences now and that "the biggest risk is not being bold enough."

What's next:

Interim improvements are already underway at the site to allow for public events this summer. Midtown Alliance will now focus on final engineering and launching a capital campaign to fund the permanent construction.