Security guard fatally shoots man wielding metal bar at Downtown diner, police say

Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting at a Downtown diner where one person died.

Police responded to the diner, located on North Avenue and Peachtree Street, at around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials learned a man tried to enter the diner and was asked to leave by security.

Police investigators said the man allegedly wielded a large metal bar in front of a security guard, who shot the man. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital, police say.

The investigation is considered a death investigation, police said, not a homicide. Detectives spent several hours at the scene.

Lt. Daniel Jenson said witnesses told police the victim was acting "extremely belligerent." Investigators said they want to review security footage before determining if the shooting is considered a homicide.

