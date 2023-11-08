Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger criticizes Stacey Abrams on social media

Democrat Stacey Abrams ran unsuccessfully for governor in Georgia twice, but that isn't stopping her.

Abrams said in a recent interview that politics is one of the tools she uses to advance her work in defending small businesses and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. And, she's not ruling out politics in the future.

But, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't a fan of another potential run by Abrams.

He took to social media and posted this, "The original election denier is thinking of running again. Georgia has free, fair and secure elections and will withstand scrutiny once again."



