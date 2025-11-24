Secret Service tip leads to child exploitation arrest in Sharpsburg
SHARPSBURG, Ga. - A tip from the U.S. Secret Service led to the arrest of a 27-year-old Sharpsburg man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Deputies said Sean Robert McCarthy was taken into custody after federal agents informed local authorities that McCarthy had admitted to possessing child pornography. Coweta County deputies executed a search warrant at McCarthy’s family home in Sharpsburg, where they arrested him and seized multiple electronic devices believed to contain illicit material.
Investigators said McCarthy, who reportedly still lives at home, is charged with sexual exploitation of children.
Authorities said McCarthy remains in the Coweta County Jail without bond.
What's next:
The case remains under active investigation in coordination with the U.S. Secret Service and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are currently analyzing the seized devices, and officials said additional charges could be filed depending on what investigators find.
The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report from Doug Evans who got the information from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.