US Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during President Biden's California visit

article

A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in California over the weekend during President Joe Biden's trip.

The Tustin Police Department said on Saturday night, officers responded to a robbery call at the Tustin Fields I residential community.

Officers then learned that the victim was a member of the U.S. Secret Service. The victim also reported that his bag was stolen during the robbery.

RELATED: Biden in Los Angeles: President holds star-studded Hollywood campaign event

The Secret Service agent said he discharged his weapon, but the suspected thief was able to get away. It's not known if the suspected thief was hurt because of the incident.

The agent said some of his belongings were found, but the incident is still being investigated.

"A member of the U.S. Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery in Tustin, California late Saturday when returning from a work assignment," the agency said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck. We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries."

Biden spent part of the weekend in Los Angeles for a Hollywood star-studded campaign gala.

RELATED: CNN finalizes rules for first Biden vs. Trump debate, RFK Jr. could still qualify

George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand were among those who took the stage at the 7,100-seat Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Biden and former President Barack Obama, who both stressed the need to defeat former President Donald Trump in a race that's expected to be exceedingly close.

The fundraiser included singing by Jack Black and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and actors Kathryn Hahn and Jason Bateman introduced Kimmel, who himself introduced Biden and Obama. The comedian deadpanned, "I was told I was getting introduced by Batman, not Bateman."

Tustin Police say if you have any information regarding this incident, please call Detective Melendrez at 714-573-3372 or gmelendrez@tustinca.org.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.