Second suspect arrested months after shooting at DeKalb County Ingles

The Brief U.S. Marshals and DeKalb deputies arrested Christian Price on Tuesday for his alleged role in an April 2025 grocery store shooting. Two bystanders were injured during the gunfire at the Rockbridge Road Ingles. Price joins Quincy Mitchell, who was arrested shortly after the shooting, in the DeKalb County Jail.



A second suspect has been arrested 10 months after a shooting outside a DeKalb County grocery store, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with the U.S. Marshals Office, arrested Christian Earion Shamar Price, 28, on Tuesday. He is charged in connection with an April shooting that injured two innocent bystanders. He was arrested at a home on Providence Point Way in Lithonia.

Price faces a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon.

The backstory:

Police initially responded to the Ingles on Rockbridge Road on April 26. Officers said they believed a fight between two employees escalated into gunfire. Quincy Mitchell, 47, was arrested the day of the shooting and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender probationer.

Both Mitchell and Price are currently held in the DeKalb County Jail.

What we don't know:

The day of the shooting, witnesses told FOX 5 that both shooters were Ingles employees, but officials have not confirmed that information. Police have also never identified the shooting victims, what caused the argument, or why it took until January for Price to be arrested.