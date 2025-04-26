2 bystanders shot in DeKalb County grocery store, police say

article

Two innocent bystanders were shot during a fight at a DeKalb County supermarket on Saturday, according to DeKalb County police.

What we know:

Police responded to the shooting at the Ingles supermarket located on Rockbridge Road on Saturday.

So far, investigators have determined that multiple people who knew each other were involved in some sort of dispute inside the store.

Gunshots were fired, and two people who were not involved were hit.

They were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It's not clear whether any arrests have been made yet. The victims have also not been publicly identified.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew at the scene working to get more details.