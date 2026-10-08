Second suspect arrested in deadly Buford botched robbery, police say

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The Brief A second suspect is behind bars following a deadly September robbery in Buford that turned into a triple shooting. Gwinnett County deputies arrested Brinson Bernard Crumbley, 23, on felony murder and armed robbery charges. One alleged robber died at the scene, while an injured victim and another suspect survived.



A second suspect is in custody following a deadly September robbery in Buford that ended in a triple shooting, Gwinnett County police said.

What we know:

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Brinson Bernard Crumbley in connection with the Sept. 5 shooting. Crumbley faces felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: Gwinnett County Police investigate deadly Buford triple-shooting

Investigators said Crumbley was involved in an armed robbery on Sept. 5 near Laurel Crossing Parkway. The encounter quickly turned violent, leaving three people shot.

One of the alleged robbers, 23-year-old Marvin Wiley of Atlanta, died at the scene. Another accused robber, E'imod Sanchez Toboris Taylor, was injured during the incident and taken into custody. Taylor faces charges of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and firearm possession.

The victim, identified as Ortagus Bennett, was shot during the robbery and taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared what triggered the robbery or if the men knew each other beforehand.

It remains unclear who fired the shot that killed Wiley during the robbery.