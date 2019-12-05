SEC Legends come together to improve Atlanta community

The SEC Championship is this Saturday. It's a showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers.

Thursday, SEC Legends put their differences aside to give back to the community.

Former players joined All-State Volunteers Thursday afternoon for a community service project at the East Atlanta Kids Club.

Organizers and players spent the day renovating a playground and revamping the interior of the building.

Former University of Florida player Tim Tebow was at the event. Tebow spoke about the importance of making a difference in the lives of others.

This is All-State's 15th year supporting college football and fans across the country.

Their main goal is bringing people together off the field to give back to the communities that are so important to the sport.