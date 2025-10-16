Search underway after man flees Pickens County traffic stop

article

The Brief Deputies say 32-year-old Lamontay Bailey fled into the woods after a traffic stop on Highway 515. Investigators found a large quantity of marijuana and learned Bailey had an active parole warrant. Multiple agencies, K9 units, and drones joined the overnight search; residents are urged to call 911 if they see him.



Deputies are searching for a man who ran into the woods Wednesday night after a traffic stop along Highway 515.

What we know:

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 9:30 p.m. near AW Lawson Boulevard, when deputies pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation. Investigators said the driver, identified as 32-year-old Lamontay Bailey, was found with a large quantity of marijuana and determined to have an active parole warrant.

"During the stop, Bailey fled on foot into the wooded area near Hwy 515 in the direction of Camp Road," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies from multiple jurisdictions, along with K9 units and drones, joined the search overnight.

Bailey is described as a Black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 151 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark-colored track pants.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led deputies to discover the marijuana or how much was recovered.

It’s also unclear whether Bailey has a known address in the area or if any additional arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The sheriff’s office has not released how long the search is expected to continue.

What you can do:

Authorities are warning residents not to approach him. "If you see Lamontay Bailey, do not approach. Call 911 immediately," the sheriff’s office said.