Search for missing 12-year-old, toddler in Clayton County

The Brief The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for 12-year-old Peyton Christopher and 2-year-old Jamare Berry. Peyton was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Friday, leaving home with her little brother. Anyone who sees Peyton or Jamare is urged to call 911 immediately.



What we know:

The Clayton County Police Department said they are looking for 12-year-old Peyton Christopher, who was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Knotty Pine Place and Thorne Ridge Trail. Officials said she was carrying her 2-year-old brother, Jamare Berry, when she left home.

Authorities said they are not sure where the two may have been headed, and they have not been seen since.

As of Saturday morning, police said the search remains very active.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Peyton or Jamare is urged to call 911 immediately.