Search intensifies after 52-year-old mother vanishes in Heard County

The Brief Heard County authorities are searching for Alesha Tuck, a 52-year-old woman missing since June 12. Investigators found her son’s pickup truck at the local landfill with trash and keys still inside. Ground teams, drones, helicopters and cadaver dogs have turned up no clues regarding her location.



A 52-year-old mother remains missing nearly two months after driving to a closed Heard County landfill, prompting extensive searches by local authorities.

Heard County search

What we know:

Heard County Sheriff Ross Henry reported that Alesha Tuck disappeared on June 12 after borrowing her son’s pickup truck to haul trash to the county landfill. The facility was closed that day, operating only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Alesha Tuck. Courtesy of Heard County Sheriff's Office

Deputies later located the vehicle at the landfill site with the keys and garbage left inside, but Tuck was missing. Search crews have deployed drones, helicopters, foot patrols, horseback teams and cadaver dogs without finding any trace of her.

Alesha Tuck disappearance

What we don't know:

Officials do not know where Tuck headed after leaving the truck at the facility. While family members noted she previously vanished for four or five days in Chattahoochee Hills and often wanders into wooded areas to isolate, authorities have not confirmed her current direction of travel or condition.

Missing person information contact

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the location or disappearance of Alesha Tuck is asked to call the Heard County Sheriff's Office.