Search for suspect in deadly Vinings shooting

Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Vinings apartment complex over the weekend.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. Demetrius Dow, 40, was found with several gunshot wounds outside the 1400 building at District at Vinings Apartments.

Medics tried to stabilize Dow for transport, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to find the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.