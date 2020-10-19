Search for Atlanta woman reported missing Friday

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a woman reported missing on Friday.

Atlanta police said Mary Copeland was reported missing by her sister on late Friday night. Her sister told police it is unusual for her to be gone for days.

Police said she did not turn up at any local jails or hospitals.

Investigators are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

