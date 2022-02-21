Search for Athens teen missing since Sunday

article

Police in Clarke County are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Iyanna Ford last seen in the area of Fowler Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.

Ford is described by police as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair, but might be wearing it in a bun.

She may be in the Spring Valley Subdivision area.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately or the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

