Search for Athens teen missing since Sunday

ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Clarke County are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Iyanna Ford last seen in the area of Fowler Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.
Ford is described by police as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair, but might be wearing it in a bun.
She may be in the Spring Valley Subdivision area.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately or the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
