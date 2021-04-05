Seafood 101 with Brookhaven’s new Kathleen’s Catch

Choosing seafood — and cooking it properly — can be a tough task for at-home cooks. And with so many of us spending more time in the kitchen due to the pandemic, chances are you’re ready to branch out and try something new.

Enter Kathleen Hulsey.

Hulsey is the owner and operator of Kathleen’s Catch, a seafood market that recently opened its third location, this one in Brookhaven.

Hulsey created the first Kathleen’s Catch in Johns Creek a decade ago, where it quickly became a popular spot for locals looking to pick out the freshest seafood this side of Boston Harbor. At her additional locations in Milton and now Brookhaven, Hulsey offers a rotating selection including flounder, scallops, oysters, shrimp and crab, depending on availability and freshness.

Along with the raw seafood, Kathleen’s Catch offers up prepared specialties including lobster rolls, tuna salad sandwiches and New England clam chowder. Shoppers may place orders online or in-store, and local delivery is available.

As well as selling the seafood, Hulsey and team offer cooking guidance and even recipes, both in their stores and on their website. For example, videos posted online feature topics like "How to Shuck an Oyster" and the long list of recipes includes Honey Orange Glazed Grouper and Mediterranean Shrimp Linguine.

So, who’s hungry for a seafood dinner? The new Kathleen’s Catch in Brookhaven is located at 3436 Clairmont Road — click here for more information. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing a little cooking with Kathleen!

