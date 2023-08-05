Police find 2 victims in gas station double shooting on Jonesboro Road

article

An investigation into a double shooting is underway at an Atlanta gas station.

Atlanta police say a man and a woman were both shot at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road SE on Saturday.

Both victims survived.

Pure gas station on Aug. 5, 2023.

While police have not yet released any information on their identities or relation to one another, they say their investigation is ongoing.

There has been no word on a shooter.