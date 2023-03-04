Georgia baby girl reported missing with man diagnosed with mental illness, police say

article

A 9-month-old baby girl was reported missing from the Ellenwood area with a man police say was diagnosed with a mental illness. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Chastin Brinkley and infant Iva Murray. The two went missing from the 4400th block of Mortons Way late Friday night after family members said Brinkley borrowed a truck, but never returned it. The police were called the following morning at around 11:17 a.m. Brinkley's phone is now going straight to voicemail, according to officials.

The missing vehicle was described as a Gray 2010 GMC Sierra Truck with the Georgia license plate #TCM0250.

Brinkley is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is 6-feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a green and black checkered sweater vest and black slippers.

Ivy is 9-month-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray jacket.

Anyone who sees the described truck or has information on the whereabouts of the duo is urged to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.