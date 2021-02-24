Expand / Collapse search
Scientists warning about more transmissible California COVID-19 variant

By FOX 5 Digital Team
California
A new COVID-19 strain in California has health officials warning residents to be careful and avoid any possible transmissions.

The virus, which was first discovered in San Diego County in December, is similar to the U.K. variant in that it appears to be more transmissible and causes more severe illness. 

Data also shows vaccines are less effective on the variant.

Researchers believe the strain will account for 90% of California's cases by the end of March.

Other cases have been confirmed in Florida and Colorado.

Officials recommend masking up, limiting public activities, and a rapid vaccination plan to slow down what's already here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.