Video: School bus catches fire on Massachusetts expressway

Four people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation in Boston on Monday, June 17, after a school bus caught fire on a major highway in the area, local media reported.

According to the report, the bus was carrying students and teachers from Josiah Quincy School and was not part of Boston Public School yellow school bus fleet.

The rest of the group were taken back to school, and authorities later towed away the bus, the report said, citing Massachusetts State Police.

Video from Josette Teneus shows the school bus engulfed in flames on the Interstate 93 on Monday afternoon.