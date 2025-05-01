Scenic new trail leads to popular Sandy Springs park

The Brief City leaders in Sandy Springs will gather Friday, May 2 to officially unveil a 1.88-mile trail connecting Morgan Falls Overlook Park to Roswell Road at Cimarron Parkway. It’s the first completed installment of the Springway Trail, which aims to connect parks and greenspaces throughout the city. Morgan Falls Overlook Park opened in 2010 and is one of the most popular outdoor destinations in Sandy Springs.



City leaders will gather on Friday, May 2, to officially unveil what’s been known as the Morgan Falls Connector, a 1.88-mile trail connecting Morgan Falls Overlook Park to Roswell Road at Cimarron Parkway. Work on the $8.5 million project began back in December 2022, and involved installing a paved multi-use trail, a boardwalk across Orkin Lake, pedestrian bridges, landscaping, and more. It’s the first completed installment of the Springway Trail, which aims to connect parks and greenspaces throughout Sandy Springs.

Morgan Falls Overlook Park is a special place for people in Sandy Springs; opened in 2010, it was the first new park opened by the city following its 2005 incorporation. Amenities at the 30-acre park include pavilions, a boat dock, a playground, and some very relaxing porch swings. When the weather’s warm, it’s a popular spot for fishing, and stand-up paddleboard, kayak, and canoe rentals are available. Oh, and we’re also told the park is a favorite of bird-watchers from across the state!

Tomorrow’s ribbon-cutting is set for 1 p.m., and parking for the event is available in the parking lot adjacent to the Morgan Falls Dog Park (100 Morgan Falls Road in Sandy Springs). And for an exclusive first look at the trail, click the video player in this article.