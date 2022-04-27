Shots fired during SWAT standoff in Flowery Branch

article

Police said shots were fired after officers tried to serve legal papers on a man at a Flowery Branch home on Wednesday afternoon. The man is now barricaded inside that home in a standoff with the Hall County SWAT team.

It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at a home in the Lake Overlook Lane and Scarlet Oak Way. The Flowery Branch Police Department said the man, whose name has not been released, was being served legal documents by officers when he became belligerent and threatened the officers.

Police said the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it officers.

Flowery Branch police and the Hall County SWAT team surround a home with an armed man inside on April 27, 2022. (FOX 5)

Those officers quickly retreated and set up a perimeter around the home. The Hall County SWAT team was activated and responded to the scene.

Police said several shots were fired by the man, but did not say if they were fired at anyone.

Negotiators worked well into the evening trying to convince the man to come out.

Police said no one else was in the house at the time.

There have been no reports of injuries during the standoff.

Residents were not being allowed into the area.

