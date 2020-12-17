Scandrett sworn in as 'sheriff for all' in Henry County

Henry County's first Black sheriff was sworn in on Thursday.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett takes over for Sheriff Keith McBrayer, who is retiring. The new sheriff said he knows he has some big shoes to fill and some big symbolic shoes to wear in a county that is seeing changes. A veteran law enforcement officer, Scandrett said he is ready to make an impression on those who voted for him and even those who didn't--by starting with candid conversations.

The sheriff-elect said his other priority is to rebuild public trust after a long season of unrest and frustration with law enforcement. Again, something he said must begin with candid conversations within the sheriff's office and the community it serves.

The new sheriff is a Democrat in a position traditionally held by a Republican. In his first speech, he emphasized being a "sheriff for all" no matter political values.

