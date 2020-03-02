Scam artists rip off workers at grocery store Starbucks

Police in Peachtree City need the public’s help in identifying two women who ripped off workers at a Starbucks for more than $5,000. The women claimed to be cheerleading coaches who were buying gift cards as a fundraiser.



These were not standalone Starbucks stores, both located inside Peachtree City Kroger stores. Police said the workers are actually Kroger employees.

In the surveillance video, the Kroger employee can be seen ringing up a digital coupon on one of the suspect’s mobile phones. Police said that the barcode coupon was bogus. The women talked the employees into ringing up the coupon multiple times until their purchases were actually free. According to police, they bought thousands of dollars worth of Visa gift cards, paying nothing for them.

“One of our stores lost $5,000 and the other one lost $1,500 to $2,000,” said Sgt. Chris Hyatt of the Peachtree City Police Department.

The women hit two Peachtree City Kroger Starbucks locations. One at the Kroger on Crosstown Road. The other at the Kroger in the Kedron Village Shopping Center

Police said the women are con artists, using their story of being cheerleading coaches to trick the employees.

“One of the employees said it seemed suspicious but he wanted to believe the best in people,” Hyatt said.

Anyone who can help identify these women, call the Peachtree City Police Department.