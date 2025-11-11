'Save Decatur Schools' group forms to fight possible campus shutdowns

The Brief Parents formed "Save Decatur Schools" to oppose proposed closures of five K-2 campuses, including Clairemont Elementary. Families say district leaders have not justified the need for consolidation or been transparent about their plans. The Decatur school board will hear public concerns about the proposal during Tuesday night’s meeting.



Parents in Decatur are pushing back against a proposal to close one of the city’s K-2 elementary schools, saying the district hasn’t made its case for consolidation.

The grassroots group "Save Decatur Schools" formed after parents learned in October that the City Schools of Decatur was working with an outside consultant on a plan to merge several schools due to declining enrollment. Clairemont Elementary is among five K-2 campuses being considered for closure under the proposal.

What they're saying:

Busola Akinbote, who moved her family to Decatur for its schools, said she worries her children could be forced to change campuses. "I really don't believe that that is a possibility, but we are talking about it now," she said. "We're trying to advocate for the community, for our kids, for the staff, for the school. I'd hate to see it go."

Parent Bernard Fraga said families are frustrated by what they describe as a lack of transparency from district leaders. "A group of parents got together and said, 'What's going on? Let's figure out what we can do,'" Fraga said. "Trying to understand why there needs to be a closure, what's the reason? Is it financial? Demographic? What's going on? And what we found is that the district just doesn't seem to be able to make the case or even meet the statutory obligations to do so. We're really concerned that this is part of a trend by the district to not be as transparent as they should be with the parents."

Fraga said parents welcome more opportunities to be heard but want the district to delay any decision until all information is shared publicly. "In one way, we are happy of the fact that there is going to be more parent input, but there's still no delay on the actual voting," he said. "We're talking about them making this decision in the spring and closing the school a few months later. That's not acceptable."

What's next:

The school board is expected to discuss the proposal at its meeting Tuesday night, giving parents another chance to voice their concerns.