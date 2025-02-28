Savannah Chrisley advocates for parents' release during White House visit

The Brief Savannah Chrisley Pushes for Parents' Release: The reality TV star visited the White House and spoke at CPAC, advocating for justice reform and her parents' case. Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Conviction: The couple was found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, receiving 12- and 7-year prison sentences for financial crimes committed while living in Georgia. Uncertain Path Forward: Savannah continues to speak out against the justice system, but it remains unclear if her efforts will lead to any legal relief for her parents.



Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley continues to push for her parents’ release from federal prison, making a trip to the White House this week to discuss their case. Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving prison sentences for tax evasion and bank fraud.

What we know:

During an event for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Savannah spoke about criminal justice reform, citing what she has witnessed since her parents' incarceration. She emphasized her commitment to advocating for their release, stating that her fight for justice is "far from over."

Savannah Speaks Out

What they're saying:

On Instagram, Savannah reiterated her stance, posting, "I will never stop fighting for the millions of others crushed by the Department of Injustice."

Reports indicate that she had lunch at the White House, but it remains unclear whether she met directly with former President Donald Trump. However, she has visited Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, on multiple occasions.

The Chrisleys' Legal Troubles

The backstory:

Todd and Julie Chrisley, who gained fame through their reality show Chrisley Knows Best, were indicted in 2019 for tax fraud. Prosecutors revealed that Julie Chrisley submitted fraudulent financial documents while attempting to rent a California home in 2014. After securing the rental, the couple stopped paying rent, forcing the property owner to threaten eviction.

Authorities also found that income from their reality show was funneled into a company they controlled, 7C’s Productions, but was not reported on federal tax returns. The couple repeatedly failed to file or pay their federal taxes on time for several years.

The criminal charges stemmed from their time living in Atlanta’s northern suburbs, though the family had moved to Tennessee by the time of their indictment. After going to trial, they were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley received a seven-year sentence.

What's next:

Savannah Chrisley remains vocal about her parents’ case and broader justice reform efforts. While she has gained political attention, it is unclear if her advocacy will lead to any legal relief for Todd and Julie Chrisley.