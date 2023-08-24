Georgia city named 1 of the best places to retire in the United States

article

If you're looking for a nice place to settle down after retirement, a study says there are not many places better than one Georgia city.

HGTV has named Savannah one of its 30 best places to retire in the United States.

The home improvement and real estate channel picked the top places with the help of Zumper, which examined factors like housing affordability, healthcare, weather, taxes, and overall satisfaction.

HGTV describes Savannah as "the epitome of Southern charm, distinguished by Spanish moss, 22 public squares, haunted sites, and a slower pace."

The port city also got top points for the low cost of living and the combination of history and the creative vibe of SCAD.

"There’s no shortage of antique shops, independent bookstores, museums and galleries around town," HGTV wrote.

Taking the top spot this year was Columbus, Ohio followed by Louisville, Kentucky and Spokane, Washington.

Outside of Savannah, Augusta, Georgia also got credit for having the second-highest overall satisfaction of renters ages 45 and above.