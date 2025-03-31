Savannah Bananas, Party Animals visit patients at Children's Healthcare

Before taking the field at Truist Park for a pair of sold-out games, the Savannah Bananas and their rival team, the Party Animals, spent part of their weekend bringing joy to young patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Before their first pitch on Saturday, the Bananas made a surprise stop at a Dunkin’ location on Powers Ferry Road, not far from the ballpark. There, players jumped behind the counter to serve coffee and treats, creating a memorable photo-op for fans. During the visit, they surprised one Children’s patient and their family with tickets to that night’s sold-out game.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Savannah Bananas at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (courtesy of hospital)

Players from both teams also visited the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital, where they met with patients and families, posed for photos, and shared some laughs. They were joined by the Bananas' beloved mascot, Split, as well as "Blooper," the Atlanta Braves’ mascot.

The Bananas and Party Animals split their two-game series at Truist Park, each claiming a win. The Bananas now head to St. Louis for their next stop — where, once again, tickets are sold out.