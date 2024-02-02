16-year-old charged in deadly accidental shooting of teen at Duluth shopping center

article

A 16-year-old has been charged in an accidental shooting in a Duluth shopping center's parking lot that killed another teen.

Gwinnett County police say they responded to a person shot call outside a closed bowling alley on the 4500 block of Satellite Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 28. The victim had been transported to a hospital by friends and was in critical condition at that time.

The next day, detectives were informed that the teenager, identified as 17-year-old Elbert Josh Brown of Snellville, had died.

"It's certainly a tragedy when a young person loses their life like this and our detectives are going to do absolutely everything they can to try to find the person responsible," said Sgt. Jennifer Richter.

Officials say they identified a suspect in the shooting on Tuesday. The suspect, identified only as a 16-year-old, is in custody at a juvenile detention facility and is facing criminal charges.

At this time, investigators believe the shooting was an accident.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.