17-year-old dead after being shot in Duluth parking lot on Satellite Boulevard

A 17-year-old is dead after being shot in the parking lot of 4500 Satellite Boulevard in Duluth, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police say they responded to a person shot call around 2:15 a.m. Jan. 28. The victim had been transported to a hospital by friends and was in critical condition at that time.

Detectives were informed on Saturday afternoon that the teenager from Snellville had died.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

