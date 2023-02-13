Sarah Michelle Gellar honored as Icon at SCAD TVfest

Ask Sarah Michelle Gellar how it feels to be given the SCAD TVfest Icon Award, and you’ll get a very big smile in return.

"It feels like this might be my retirement party. I’m not sure you’re supposed to win these when you’re still alive!"

Gellar is definitely not retiring anytime soon — in fact, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star is headlining the new Paramount+ series "Wolf Pack," serving as star and executive producer. Cast and crew filmed the show’s first season in Metro Atlanta and recently returned for the SCAD TVfest, where Gellar was honored.

"It’s wonderful," the actress says of the award. "I mean, these are the audiences that we do the shows for. And this is the generation of people that I’m going to be working for very soon. So, it’s a really big honor to be here. And to be in my ‘third hometown’ of Atlanta."

The FOX anthology series "Accused" was also part of this year’s festival, and star Rachel Bilson (of the episode "Danny’s Story") revealed a unique connection to the festival’s honoree: a very early appearance on "Buffy."

"I think it was one of the first roles I ever did," Bilson laughs. "I don’t think I speak; it was a flashback dream or something! Yeah, I was super-excited to be on it."

Proving when it comes to icons…it’s a small world, after all.