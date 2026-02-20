Father of toddler 'baby River' killed in Sandy Springs apartment denied bond

The Brief A 2-year-old boy fatally shot himself after accessing a loaded handgun left inside a fanny pack. Richard Willis allegedly sent his son alone into a room containing the known, accessible, and loaded firearm. Willis faces murder and cruelty to children charges, remaining in custody without bond following his initial hearing.



What began as a nap at home ended in tragedy for a Sandy Springs family.

Richard Willis appears in court

What we know:

Investigators say a 2-year-old boy got hold of his father’s gun and fatally shot himself. The child’s father, Richard Willis, appeared in court for the first time Thursday and now faces serious criminal charges.

During a brief hearing, a magistrate judge said Willis will remain in custody. Under Georgia law, the magistrate judge could not set bond at that stage of the case.

Willis appeared in court wearing a Fulton County Jail jumpsuit.

Toddler's nap turns deadly

The backstory:

According to arrest warrants, Willis and the child’s mother had just returned to their Sandy Springs apartment on Wednesday after a medical procedure. Police say they put their 2-year-old son down for a nap with a cellphone.

Investigators say Willis told detectives he removed a fanny pack containing a loaded 9-millimeter handgun and tossed it onto the bed in the master bedroom.

The warrants state the toddler later came downstairs, saying the phone had died, and asked his father to lie down with him. Instead, investigators say Willis told his son to go upstairs to the master bedroom, where the gun was located, and said he would follow shortly.

Minutes later, police said Willis told them he heard a gunshot.

Investigators allege Willis acted with criminal negligence by leaving the loaded weapon unsecured and sending his son into the room where it was accessible, despite knowing the child was aware the gun was kept inside the fanny pack.

Willis is charged with murder and cruelty to children.

‘Profound thoughts and prayers’

What they're saying:

In court, his attorney spoke on behalf of the family.

"The family wanted me to express their profound thoughts and prayers for the loss of baby River," said Clint Rucker, Willis' attorney. "They are very much in favor of the court setting a bond in this case and allowing Mr. Willis to come home."

Bond hearing scheduled

What you can do:

Bond will be addressed at a future hearing before a superior court judge.

What's next:

Willis is scheduled to return to court next month.