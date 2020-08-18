Sandy Springs residents react to mask mandate

Masks are now mandatory in Sandy Springs. Mayor Rusty Paul said masks are effective in helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He said it's a minor inconvenience that can have a profound impact on our individual and economic health.

Mayor Paul issued the directive just days after Governor Brian Kemp's executive order allowing local governments to implement mask regulations.

"I think it's a very responsible thing to do. I know some people don't like it but I think it's like wearing seatbelts and other laws to protect us and protect other people," said Monica Walsh who lives in Sandy Springs and says she wears a mask everywhere she goes.

City leaders said wearing a mask is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect one another from the coronavirus. "It could help prevent more restrictive local measures that could involve closing businesses, schools, youth sports, and other important activities to bring the spread of the virus under control," said Mayor Paul.

Businesses that want to opt-out will have to post a sign in their window. People who choose not to wear a mask won't be fined, but they will get a warning.

"We're doing warnings and we're hoping once people know they have to wear a mask they'll get a little reminder," said Sandy Springs spokeswoman Sharon Kraun.

"It's a great opportunity for all of us to be safe," said Angelica Holmes who strongly agrees with the mask mandate.

The city of Smyrna also announced they will have a mask mandate starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Mayor Derek Norton said, "It is our intent to provide support to local businesses and to continue to do everything we can to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Smyrna citizens and staff".