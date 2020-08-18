City of Sandy Springs adopts face masks for public spaces

article

The City of Sandy Springs has declared the use of face masks mandatory throughout the city under the new executive order by Gov. Brian Kemp.

In the announcement, the Office of Sandy Springs Mayor Russell K. Paul said that he made the declaration to "ensure that Sandy Springs citizens do everything they can to help keep each other safe and keep its businesses open as the economy is restored."

Under the new declaration, all members of the public should cover their mouths and noses with a face covering while inside any public space, hospital, pharmacy, laboratory, clinic, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, and blood bank.

The rules also state masks should be worn riding public transportation, in taxis, or inside a ride-sharing vehicle as well as in any outside public space where social distancing is not possible.

"Wearing a mask in public is the easiest and most effective way to protect each other and help keep City businesses open and its economy running. Mask wearing is not only safe and easy, but necessary to avoid more restrictive local measures that could involve closing businesses, schools, organized youth sports, and other important activities," Paul said in a statement.

The order allows for exceptions including children under the age of 6, those with medical conditions, and more

Officials say Sandy Springs' new rules comply with Gov. Kemp's executive order issued Saturday, which says residents and visitors of the state are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings when they are outside of their homes, except when eating, drinking or exercising outside. Unlike Kemp's previous orders, this one allows local governments to issue mask mandates on private property when certain requirements are met.

Local governments will now be permitted to require individuals to wear face masks on public property. However, a threshold of more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days must be reached in order for municipalities to impose a mask mandate, Gov. Kemp said.

You can read the full Sandy Spring order below:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.