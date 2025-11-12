Sandy Springs police release video of shootout that injured officer, ended in SWAT standoff

The Brief Officer grazed by bullet during Sandy Springs standoff with armed suspect Herbert Mesa. Mesa surrendered after two-hour SWAT standoff and was hospitalized in stable condition. GBI investigating what led to the shooting and whether charges will be filed.



A Sandy Springs police officer is recovering after being grazed by a bullet during a shootout and standoff that ended with the suspect’s surrender last month, authorities said.

What we know:

Investigators identified the gunman as 56-year-old Herbert Mesa of Atlanta. Officers responded around 11:19 a.m. Oct. 14 to a home on Carroll Manor Drive after reports of gunfire inside. When officers tried to make contact, police said Mesa opened fire, injuring one officer.

Mesa then barricaded himself inside a room, prompting the department’s SWAT team to take control of the scene. After roughly two hours, he surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Officials said Mesa was hit by return gunfire before retreating inside the home. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The wounded officer was treated and released later the same day.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting or what charges Mesa is facing. It’s also unclear whether the bullet that struck the officer came from the suspect’s weapon or from police gunfire during the exchange. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not yet released its findings.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case, which remains under review.