Sandy Springs PD arrests 2 people for felony murder after fatal weekend shooting

Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD) officers responded to a person shot call in the 8600 block of Roberts Drive around 3:17 p.m. Dec. 9. Upon arrival, officers discovered a lifeless body at the scene.

While en route to the incident, a "Be On the Lookout" (BOLO) alert was broadcast over police radios, describing a white Chevrolet Equinox heading south from the location of the incident. A SSPD officer spotted a matching vehicle on the GA Hwy 400 (southbound) entrance ramp from Northridge Road and stopped the vehicle.

The three occupants of the white Chevrolet Equinox were detained, taken to SSPD's headquarters, and the case was transferred to SSPD's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) for further scrutiny.

As the investigation unfolded, it was revealed that the occupants of the white Chevrolet Equinox had traveled to Roberts Drive to meet with unidentified individuals. A confrontation ensued at the location, resulting in the fatal shooting of the victim. Subsequently, two of the vehicle's occupants have been arrested on charges including Felony Murder, while the third occupant has been released.

The CID detectives are actively pursuing leads and continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.