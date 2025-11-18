Sandy Springs mother charged after 11 year old daughter found dead in condo

The Brief Sandy Springs police charged Shannon Grimes with murdering her 11-year-old daughter after a welfare check revealed the child dead. Grimes faces murder, child cruelty and weapon charges after being evaluated at a hospital and booked into the Fulton County Jail. Neighbors say the family seemed kind and polite and expressed shock as police coordinate support with the child’s school.



Sandy Springs police say a mother has been charged with murdering her 11-year-old daughter after officers found the child dead during a weekend welfare check at the family’s condominium.

What we know:

Investigators arrested Shannon Grimes after discovering the body of her daughter, Genesis, inside their home at the Laurel Grove Condominium Complex on Carpenter Road. Police were called to the unit Saturday morning when a family member asked officers to check on them.

Grimes was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. After she was released, she was charged and booked into the Fulton County Jail on counts of murder, cruelty to children, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and other charges.

Shannon Grimes

What they're saying:

Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Leon Millholland said the relative reached out because something felt wrong. "She was alerted to behavior that just wasn't right, and she wanted Sandy Springs police to do a welfare check," Sgt. Millholland said.

Officers arrived and found the girl dead inside the home. "The officers who arrived, secured the scene, notified detectives. Detectives took over the investigation," Sgt. Millholland said.

Neighbors described the mother and daughter as kind and polite. Many said the news has left them stunned.

"You just say to yourself, how could I have not known what in the world was going on," said Mona D'Agostino, who has lived upstairs from the family for about a decade.

Others said the case is a reminder to look out for the people around you. "Just because they have a smile on their face doesn't mean they're okay, you don't know what's going on. That one phone call you make might make a difference in someone's life," one neighbor said.

What's next:

Police say they have been in contact with Genesis' school, where counselors are available for students and staff who need support.