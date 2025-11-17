Sandy Springs woman arrested for murder of daughter, police say

The Brief Sandy Springs police found an 11-year-old girl dead during a welfare check and arrested her mother, Shannon Grimes. Officers discovered the child inside a Carpenter Drive condominium Saturday morning; charges against Grimes are pending. Investigators have not released the cause of death or what may have led to the killing.



Sandy Springs police have arrested a woman for the murder of her daughter, according to a press release.

What we know:

Police say they responded to the Laurel Grove Condominiums on Carpenter Drive NE on Saturday morning after receiving a welfare check request from a concerned family member.

Upon arrival, they found Shannon Grimes in the home with her deceased 11-year-old daughter.

Grimes was taken into custody and criminal charges are pending, police say.

Detectives with the department have taken over the investigation.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not revealed how the child was killed or what could have prompted the "murder."