Sandy Springs woman arrested for murder of daughter, police say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police have arrested a woman for the murder of her daughter, according to a press release.
What we know:
Police say they responded to the Laurel Grove Condominiums on Carpenter Drive NE on Saturday morning after receiving a welfare check request from a concerned family member.
Upon arrival, they found Shannon Grimes in the home with her deceased 11-year-old daughter.
Grimes was taken into custody and criminal charges are pending, police say.
Detectives with the department have taken over the investigation.
What we don't know:
At this time, police have not revealed how the child was killed or what could have prompted the "murder."