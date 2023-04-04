Sandy Springs police sniff out mail thieves amid tax season

Police in Sandy Springs are investigating dozens of cases of stolen mail after seeing the number of reports quadruple in the last month. Investigators say tax season could be to blame.

"Other months, we typically average eight to ten thefts, and we got a big rise in March alone," Sgt. Matt McGinnis admitted to seeing 39 reports.

"They’re hitting every house on the street multiple days in a row," said resident Amber Delpiano.

Authorities say now is the time to be on high alert for mail thieves.

"It’s just an easy grab," Sgt. McGinnis said. "It’s something easy to get a hold of, and they don’t know what’s inside but if it’s something that can benefit them, they’re willing to take it and run the risk."

Neighbors who live along Heards Ferry Road say they know the risk all too well. Many have reported seeing their mailboxes left open.

"I pulled out of my driveway and noticed that my mailbox was open," Delpiano told FOX 5. "And then, I’m driving down the street here, and there’s multiple mailboxes open."

Delpiano told FOX 5 mail thieves have comfortably hit every house on the street, striking multiple days in a row. She said she even had a freshly delivered credit card stolen.

"I found a piece of mail on the ground like it had been rifled through," Delpiano said. "And on the other side of the yard, I saw that someone had taken the credit card off of the piece of paper from the sticky part and just thrown it on the ground."

Investigators believe the rise in mail theft cases is directly related to tax season.

"People still receive their tax refunds from a check in the mail, as opposed to having it direct deposited into their accounts," Sgt. McGinnis said.

While having a surveillance camera at home may be helpful, McGinnis and other law enforcement officers encourage anyone expecting a refund checks to keep a closer eye out over the next few weeks. For those expecting packages, have a retrieval plan in place.

Investigators say they have arrested one person believed to be connected to many of the recent thefts, but say the investigation is ongoing.