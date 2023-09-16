'Armed and dangerous' La Dona Night Club shooting suspect on the run

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department)

Sandy Springs police need help identifying a man the say shot and killed someone at La Dona Night Club on Northwood Drive overnight.

Officials say the shooting happened at 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

They believe the suspect may have a connection to Houston and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He may be somewhere between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-11-inches, and about 165 pounds.

If you recognize this person, please reach out to detectives immediately at 770-551-2562.