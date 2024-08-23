Sandy Springs hosts tai chi classes on City Green

Experts say it’s a low-impact workout that can increase strength and flexibility while also reducing stress. And now, one metro Atlanta city wants to make the ancient Chinese martial art of tai chi easily accessible to everyone.

The City of Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department has partnered with Florin Szondi of USA Chen Taiji Center to offer Tai Chi on the City Green, held at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday. According to a 2022 article published by Harvard Medical School, research suggests that practicing tai chi results in a lengthy list of health benefits, including improving muscle strength, balance, and flexibility. And because it’s a slow-moving and low-impact practice, experts say it can be ideal for people of all ages and abilities.

One of those tai chi experts is Florin Szondi, who boasts more than 40 years of tai chi practice and instruction and is the president of the Atlanta-based USA Chen Taiji Center. Szondi says tai chi — developed as a martial art — is based around several principles including moving with relaxed joints, synchronizing body movements, and keeping a continuous flow. Along with leading regular workshops, Szondi also coordinates the International Tai Chi Instructors Certification Course.

To register for a spot on the Wednesday and Friday morning sessions on the City Green in Sandy Springs, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning with Florin Szondi, learning more about the physical and mental benefits of tai chi.