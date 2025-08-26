Expand / Collapse search

‘Sandwich Project’ calls for volunteers to help feed those in need

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 26, 2025 7:49am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • The Sandwich Project, started in 2020, provides meals for people facing food insecurity.
    • Organizers are asking for fresh sandwich donations or on-site volunteer help.
    • Details on drop-off locations and volunteer opportunities are available through the group’s social media.

ATLANTA - A local grassroots initiative is asking for community support to help fight food insecurity in metro Atlanta.

What you can do:

The Sandwich Project, which launched in 2020 to provide meals for people struggling with food access, is putting out a call for more sandwiches — and more volunteers. Organizers say community members can help in two ways: by dropping off fresh, homemade sandwiches or by joining others to make them on-site.

The project, first highlighted by Good Day Atlanta in 2023, has grown steadily in recent years but continues to see rising demand. Organizers say social media is the best way to connect with the group for details on where and when to drop off donations or lend a hand.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by The Sandwich Project. 

AtlantaNews