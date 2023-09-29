Sandals lead to arrest of suspect arsonist, Newnan police say

Police in Newnan say they’ve arrested the suspected arsonist who set fire to at least one car and damaged dozens of others at more than six businesses there.

Newnan Police say the break in the arson case came when an officer spotted Ignacio Sanchez Lopez sitting on the front porch and wearing the same sandals captured in surveillance video of the incident.

Sanchez Lopez is facing 12 felony charges for the damage he did in a single night of destruction at businesses and a home in Newnan. One car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee totaled by fire, dozens more broken into, some showing evidence that he tried to set them on fire as well.

What had remained a mystery in this investigation is the motive. Why would anyone cause so much damage? Investigators now believe that he was simply angry with his family and took it out on the community.

Surveillance video captured both at the scene and walking the streets that night. Investigators say he told them he was just going to the store.

When FOX 5 first reported the case, more than 30 cars involved in the case, we told you about the blood smears the suspect left behind on many of the vehicles he broke into or attempted to break into. Detectives say the next step in the investigation is DNA, attempting to match his blood to that left at the many crime scenes.

As the investigation continues, police say that there is the possibility of more charges.