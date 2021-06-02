San Francisco Giants 1st MLB team to wear Pride colors on the field

San Francisco Giants players will be wearing Pride colors on the field this weekend when they play the Cubs making them the first MLB team to wear Pride colors in on-field uniforms.

The team announced players will be wearing caps on Saturday featuring the SF logo in Pride colors as well as a Pride patch on the right sleeve of their jerseys.

"We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ community," Giants' CEO Larry Baer said in a statement, noting all the great achievements the LGBTQ community and their allies have contributed to The City and beyond.

Oracle Park is also decked out in rainbow colors during the month of June.

Fans seemed to love it.

"The BEST team & most compassionate ballpark EVER! God Bless! Love wins," one person tweeted to the team.

Another person wanted to know if they could buy a hat after the game.





